El Tour de Tucson receives Arizona tourism funding before November event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Office of Tourism announced that 43 businesses and organizations across the state will receive more than $9.4 million. It’s a Visit Arizona Initiative Partnership grant, which supports the relaunch or expansion on events. El Tour de Tucson will be among those organizations, after not having an event last year because of the pandemic.

Executive Director T.J. Juskiewicz said the money will be used to advertise for the event across the country. He said the goal is to use social media and also attend cycling events along the west coast to recruit cyclists to Tucson.

“That’s what tourism is all about, bringing people from the outside to come down here and experience all the great things we’re doing in El Tour de Tucson,” Juskiewicz said.

Right now, they’re trending to have about 10,000 participants, more than three 3,000 of those from states other than Arizona. That’s more than they’ve ever had in 38 years. Juskiewicz said they want to make sure the participants support local restaurants and hotels across the community during the event.

“If they can sit down in one of the great independent restaurants that we have just blocks away from Armory Park and downtown. It’s just an absolute win/win for the community as well as El Tour de Tucson.”

Funds will also be used to make sure the event is safe by providing extra law enforcement, first responders and safety equipment.

You can register for the event now on El Tour de Tucson’s website. The event takes place on Nov. 20.

