Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

El Tour de Tucson receives Arizona tourism funding before November event

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Office of Tourism announced that 43 businesses and organizations across the state will receive more than $9.4 million. It’s a Visit Arizona Initiative Partnership grant, which supports the relaunch or expansion on events. El Tour de Tucson will be among those organizations, after not having an event last year because of the pandemic.

Executive Director T.J. Juskiewicz said the money will be used to advertise for the event across the country. He said the goal is to use social media and also attend cycling events along the west coast to recruit cyclists to Tucson.

“That’s what tourism is all about, bringing people from the outside to come down here and experience all the great things we’re doing in El Tour de Tucson,” Juskiewicz said.

Right now, they’re trending to have about 10,000 participants, more than three 3,000 of those from states other than Arizona. That’s more than they’ve ever had in 38 years. Juskiewicz said they want to make sure the participants support local restaurants and hotels across the community during the event.

“If they can sit down in one of the great independent restaurants that we have just blocks away from Armory Park and downtown. It’s just an absolute win/win for the community as well as El Tour de Tucson.”

Funds will also be used to make sure the event is safe by providing extra law enforcement, first responders and safety equipment.

You can register for the event now on El Tour de Tucson’s website. The event takes place on Nov. 20.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up behind the closure on I-10 headed out of Casa Grande to Phoenix.
UPDATE: Two dead, multiple injuries following crash on I-10 near Casa Grande
Devonte Okeith Mathis is facing a marijuana possession charge in connection with the shooting...
UPDATE: Suspect from fatal shooting at Amtrak station in Tucson has initial court appearance
DEA agent Mike Garbo was killed in a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 4.
DEA agent killed in Tucson identified as Mike Garbo
A new Arizona law might have you paying a hefty fee if your vehicle blocks a sidewalk.
New Arizona law prohibits blocking sidewalks with vehicle
A teenager was found shortly after TPD announced he was missing.
Update: Missing teenager found

Latest News

El Tour de Tucson receives Arizona tourism funding before November event
El Tour de Tucson receives Arizona tourism funding before November event
DEA agent Mike Garbo's funeral is set for Friday morning.
Funeral arrangements set for fallen DEA agent
From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, you can call 520-572-7355 to help raise money the law...
KOLD, 100 Club of Arizona to host telethon Thursday to raise money for DEA agent killed in line of duty
Joaquin is expected to move into the Andean bear habitat later this month.
Joaquin the Andean bear back at Reid Park Zoo