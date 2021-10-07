Funeral arrangements set for fallen DEA agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A public funeral is being held for the DEA agent killed in a shooting at the Amtrak station in Tucson early Monday is slated for Friday, Oct. 8.

The DEA announced the funeral of Special Agent Mike Garbo will be held at Calvary Chapel on Speedway Boulevard in Tucson. The church doors will open to the public at 9:30 a.m., following a law enforcement procession from Bring’s Broadway Chapel to Calvary Chapel.

Per the DEA, the procession will leave Bring’s Broadway Chapel at 8:30 a.m. and head east to South Harrison Road, then north to Speedway Boulevard, then west to Calvary Chapel.

“Friday’s service will honor Supervisory Special Agent Garbo’s courage and sacrifice and celebrate his life as a loving husband, father, brother, and exemplary federal narcotics agent,” the announcement read.

Garbo died Monday after he was shot while he and another agent were checking the train for drugs and firearms, following up on a tip.

Garbo was killed and the other agent, along with a Tucson police officer who ran into the train, were severely injured.

No passengers were hurt in the shooting.

Church parking will be limited and will close before the procession arrives.

At the family’s request, recording devices will be prohibited on Calvary Chapel’s premises. However, the service will be livestreamed here .

The service will take place as follows:

Law enforcement procession to Calvary Chapel at 8:30 a.m.

Calvary Chapel doors open to public at 9:30 a.m.

Final seating at 9:50 a.m.

Funeral service starts at 10 a.m.

Outdoor ceremonial honors at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.