Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Funeral arrangements set for fallen DEA agent

DEA agent Mike Garbo's funeral is set for Friday morning.
DEA agent Mike Garbo's funeral is set for Friday morning.(DEA)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A public funeral is being held for the DEA agent killed in a shooting at the Amtrak station in Tucson early Monday is slated for Friday, Oct. 8.

The DEA announced the funeral of Special Agent Mike Garbo will be held at Calvary Chapel on Speedway Boulevard in Tucson. The church doors will open to the public at 9:30 a.m., following a law enforcement procession from Bring’s Broadway Chapel to Calvary Chapel.

Per the DEA, the procession will leave Bring’s Broadway Chapel at 8:30 a.m. and head east to South Harrison Road, then north to Speedway Boulevard, then west to Calvary Chapel.

“Friday’s service will honor Supervisory Special Agent Garbo’s courage and sacrifice and celebrate his life as a loving husband, father, brother, and exemplary federal narcotics agent,” the announcement read.

Garbo died Monday after he was shot while he and another agent were checking the train for drugs and firearms, following up on a tip.

Garbo was killed and the other agent, along with a Tucson police officer who ran into the train, were severely injured.

No passengers were hurt in the shooting.

Church parking will be limited and will close before the procession arrives.

At the family’s request, recording devices will be prohibited on Calvary Chapel’s premises. However, the service will be livestreamed here.

The service will take place as follows:

  • Law enforcement procession to Calvary Chapel at 8:30 a.m.
  • Calvary Chapel doors open to public at 9:30 a.m.
  • Final seating at 9:50 a.m.
  • Funeral service starts at 10 a.m.
  • Outdoor ceremonial honors at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA agent Mike Garbo was killed in a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 4.
DEA agent killed in Tucson identified as Mike Garbo
Devonte Okeith Mathis is facing a marijuana possession charge in connection with the shooting...
UPDATE: Suspect from fatal shooting at Amtrak station in Tucson has initial court appearance
At least one person was taken into custody following an incident at the Amtrak station in...
UPDATE: DEA agent killed, another injured along with Tucson police officer in shooting at Amtrak station
UPDATE: Two dead, multiple injuries following crash on I-10 near Casa Grande
The Tucson Police Department said a suspect was transported to the hospital, where he died,...
UPDATE: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Tucson

Latest News

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, you can call 520-572-7355 to help raise money the law...
KOLD, 100 Club of Arizona to host telethon Thursday to raise money for DEA agent killed in line of duty
Joaquin is expected to move into the Andean bear habitat later this month.
Joaquin the Andean bear back at Reid Park Zoo
In April 2020, a dangerous Pima County inmate not only practiced his escape, but he did it in...
PREVIEW: Dangerous Pima County inmate practiced escape before breaking out
A new Arizona law might have you paying a hefty fee if your vehicle blocks a sidewalk.
New Arizona law prohibits blocking sidewalks with vehicle