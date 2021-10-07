KOLD, 100 Club of Arizona to host telethon Thursday to raise money for DEA agent killed in line of duty

TUCSON, Ariz. - KOLD News 13, the 100 Club of Arizona and Operation22 will host a telethon Thursday to raise money for the DEA agent killed in the line of duty and two other law enforcement members who were injured.

DEA agent Mike Garbo died following a shooting at the Amtrak station in Tucson on Monday, Oct. 4. Another DEA agent was critically injured while an officer with the Tucson Police Department was also hurt, but he is expected to survive.

The agents and officer were doing a routine check of the train for drugs, money and firearms.

According to court documents, the suspect started shooting at the task force after they discovered marijuana in a bag. The shooting suspect has not been named and died at the scene.

A second suspect, Devonte Okeith Mathis, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, Oct. 6. At this time, he is only facing a charge of drug possession.

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, KOLD anchor Dan Marries will headline the telethon to raise money to help with Garbo’s funeral expenses and the medical bills for the other agent and officer. During the telethon, you can call 520-572-7355 to donate.

The 100 Club of Arizona provides immediate financial assistance to families of officers and firefighters who are injured or killed in the line of duty.

You can donate to this worthwhile organization anytime by going to https://www.100club.org/donate/

