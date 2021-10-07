Medical examiner identifies Amtrak shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, Oct. 7, identified the suspect involved in the Oct. 4 shooting aboard an Amtrak train in downtown Tucson.

DEA Special Agent Mike Garbo was killed in the shooting. Another DEA agent and a Tucson Police Department officer were injured. No train passengers were injured in the incident.

Medical Examiner Dr. Gregory Hess said Darrion Taylor, 26, died as a result of gunshot wounds that were not self-inflicted.

Hess said the gunshot wounds were found on Taylor’s trunk and extremities. The postmortem examination was performed on Oct. 4, and Taylor’s body was released from the Medical Examiner’s Office Oct. 6.

The postmortem exam report with more detailed information concerning the findings of the examination should be completed by mid to late November, Hess said.

A public funeral for Garbo is being held for Friday, Oct. 8. At the family’s request, recording devices will be prohibited at the service, but it will be livestreamed here .

