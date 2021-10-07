North Rim to transition to day-use operations

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13)- Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim will transition to day-use operations on Oct. 16, meaning the Grand Canyon Lodge will close and limited visitor services will be available.

Visitors to the North Rim on, or after, Oct. 16 should plan to be self-sufficient and bring enough food and water for the day.

The North Rim campground will close for the season on Nov. 1. Reservations will be accepted through Oct. 31. Visitors wishing to reserve campsites for next year can access reservations on Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. MST for May of 2022. Campsite reservations can be made 6 months in advance, on a continuous basis.

The entrance gate on State Route 67, which provides vehicular access to the North Rim, will be closed on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m., or after the first major snowstorm if before that date.

Visitors should anticipate the following changes:

The North Rim Visitor Center will close on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. and the Roaring Springs Overlook Kiosk will close on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.

The Camper/General Store will offer limited groceries and retail items while supplies last. Operational hours will be from Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. until Nov. 30 or when State Route 67 closes, whichever occurs first.

The self-serve gas station, including diesel, will be available for as long as SR 67 is open. It will only accept credit and debit cards.

After Oct. 31, water will only be available at the North Rim Backcountry Information Center at the North Rim Administration Building.

The North Rim Backcountry Information Center will close for the season on Nov. 1.

All visitors traveling to the North Rim should be prepared for winter driving conditions on SR 67 and throughout the park. Snow, ice and rain are common during this time of year. Please call Arizona Highway Information to check road conditions: 1-888-411-ROAD (7623).

Nearby, year-round lodging, food services and fuel are located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, Arizona, and Kanab, Utah.

Please visit the park website at: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/north-rim.htm for more information on travel planning to the North Rim.

