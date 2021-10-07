Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Parents describe the moments leading up to son’s death in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

By Madison Glaser and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) – Kelly Williamson had no idea, “I’ll meet you in the arena,” would be the last words he would say to his 10-year-old son who died in a rodeo accident last weekend.

“He went to ride off, and he said, ‘Do I need to start warming up my horse now?’ And I said, ‘Well, you’ve got just a few minutes,’” Kelly Williamson told KPLC. “I said, ‘When you see all the other team ropers come in to warm their horse up, you’ll know it’s time and go ahead and do that, and I’ll meet you in the arena.’”

According to KPLC, Legend Williamson was riding a horse in the warm-up pen at the Texas Junior High Rodeo when the horse reared up and fell on him.

Officials believe the horse either had a heart attack or a brain aneurysm and died immediately, based on an examination by a veterinarian.

Legend was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is believed to have died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

The sheriff’s office is calling it a “freak” accident.

“You know, when I came up to the scene, I was called over there by one of his friends and we ran over there,” Legend’s mother, Raegan Williamson said. “And I saw my son laying there and I just instantly hit my knees and put my hands up in the air and cried out to God as loud as I could. And I begged Him not to take my child.”

Kelly Williamson said there was a moment he realized he would have the chance to see his son again.

“One person pointed out and said, ‘You’ve got to understand the significance of your last statement to Legend was you’ll see him in the arena. And that’s exactly where you’ll see him again,’” he explained.

Full of faith, Legend’s mother says her son’s legacy will live on, and in his memory, hopes to continue to spread the word of Christ as he did.

“God put it in my heart, and He said, ‘Thou will be done,’” Raegan Williamson said. “And it’s going to be done whether it’s on Earth or in Heaven. And so, Legend doesn’t have to be here to lead thousands to Christ - he’s going to do it.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up behind the closure on I-10 headed out of Casa Grande to Phoenix.
UPDATE: Two dead, multiple injuries following crash on I-10 near Casa Grande
Devonte Okeith Mathis is facing a marijuana possession charge in connection with the shooting...
UPDATE: Suspect from fatal shooting at Amtrak station in Tucson has initial court appearance
A new Arizona law might have you paying a hefty fee if your vehicle blocks a sidewalk.
New Arizona law prohibits blocking sidewalks with vehicle
DEA agent Mike Garbo was killed in a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 4.
DEA agent killed in Tucson identified as Mike Garbo
The man was found with obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene.
TPD investigating midtown homicide

Latest News

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, you can call 520-572-7355 to help raise money the law...
KOLD, 100 Club of Arizona hosting telethon to raise money for fallen DEA agent, injured law enforcement
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
DEA agent Mike Garbo's funeral is set for Friday morning.
Funeral arrangements set for fallen DEA agent Mike Garbo
A shooting at the Amtrak station in Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, left two people, including a...
Medical examiner identifies Amtrak shooting suspect