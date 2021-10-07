Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Puppy rolls through life with neurological challenges

Joshua has developed some neurological symptoms described as “episodes,” in which he thrashes,...
Joshua has developed some neurological symptoms described as “episodes,” in which he thrashes, spins in circles, bites and rolls.(Good Sprout Rescue and Sanctuary // Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Good Sprout Rescue and Sanctuary in Ohio took in a puppy this summer with some apparent neurological challenges.

Initially, the nonprofit organization thought Sampson (originally named Joshua) had hydrocephalus, an accumulation of cerebral spinal fluid in the brain.

An emergency visit to MedVet in June, however, confirmed the puppy had a large abscess in his head – not hydrocephalus.

Good Sprout Rescue and Sanctuary said there was a tiny scab between Sampson’s eyes that allowed bacteria in, and his head was swollen with thick, dark puss.

The puppy was given a blood transfusion and put on a mixture of several medications to get him stable enough to have the abscess drained.

Veterinarians removed as much fluid as possible and placed a drain to remove the rest of the fluid over the course of several days.

After being released from the hospital, Sampson continued his recovery at home while being closely monitored.

He started eating again and is growing stronger every day like a healthy puppy should. He is active, happy and loves to play, according to Good Sprout Rescue Sanctuary.

With his strength, the nonprofit organization has noticed Sampson has developed some neurological symptoms that they describe as “episodes,” in which he thrashes, spins in circles, bites and rolls.

The organization says the episodes happen when the puppy gets frustrated and cannot control his actions.

They hope he will grow out of the behavior over time but will keep loving him, encouraging him and comforting him when he needs it.

Good Sprout Rescue and Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates animals in need and helps find them forever homes with approved adopters.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up behind the closure on I-10 headed out of Casa Grande to Phoenix.
UPDATE: Two dead, multiple injuries following crash on I-10 near Casa Grande
Devonte Okeith Mathis is facing a marijuana possession charge in connection with the shooting...
UPDATE: Suspect from fatal shooting at Amtrak station in Tucson has initial court appearance
A new Arizona law might have you paying a hefty fee if your vehicle blocks a sidewalk.
New Arizona law prohibits blocking sidewalks with vehicle
DEA agent Mike Garbo was killed in a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 4.
DEA agent killed in Tucson identified as Mike Garbo
The man was found with obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene.
TPD investigating midtown homicide

Latest News

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, you can call 520-572-7355 to help raise money the law...
KOLD, 100 Club of Arizona hosting telethon to raise money for fallen DEA agent, injured law enforcement
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
DEA agent Mike Garbo's funeral is set for Friday morning.
Funeral arrangements set for fallen DEA agent Mike Garbo
A shooting at the Amtrak station in Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, left two people, including a...
Medical examiner identifies Amtrak shooting suspect