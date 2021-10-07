Tucson seeking candy donations ahead of Rollin’ Haunt event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Do you have too much Halloween candy around the house already? The City of Tucson can take it off your hands.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking for candy donations for it’s Rollin’ Haunt event, which is slated from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

The city is looking for individually wrapped pieces of candy, which can be given to any recreation center during the hours it is open.

According to the city’s website, the drive-thru Rollin’ Haunt will be full of “Halloween treats, tons of fun costumes and characters for the kids to enjoy and photo opportunities.”

Click here to find out more about donating.

