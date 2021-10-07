Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson seeking candy donations ahead of Rollin’ Haunt event

The City of Tucson is looking for donations of individually wrapped candy.
The City of Tucson is looking for donations of individually wrapped candy.(WAFB)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Do you have too much Halloween candy around the house already? The City of Tucson can take it off your hands.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking for candy donations for it’s Rollin’ Haunt event, which is slated from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

The city is looking for individually wrapped pieces of candy, which can be given to any recreation center during the hours it is open.

According to the city’s website, the drive-thru Rollin’ Haunt will be full of “Halloween treats, tons of fun costumes and characters for the kids to enjoy and photo opportunities.”

Click here to find out more about donating.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up behind the closure on I-10 headed out of Casa Grande to Phoenix.
UPDATE: Two dead, multiple injuries following crash on I-10 near Casa Grande
Devonte Okeith Mathis is facing a marijuana possession charge in connection with the shooting...
UPDATE: Suspect from fatal shooting at Amtrak station in Tucson has initial court appearance
A new Arizona law might have you paying a hefty fee if your vehicle blocks a sidewalk.
New Arizona law prohibits blocking sidewalks with vehicle
KOLD Investigates: Jailbreak
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous Pima County inmate practiced escape before breaking out
DEA agent Mike Garbo was killed in a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 4.
DEA agent killed in Tucson identified as Mike Garbo

Latest News

Woman injured, dog killed by javelinas in Oro Valley
From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, you can call 520-572-7355 to help raise money the law...
KOLD, 100 Club of Arizona hosting telethon to raise money for fallen DEA agent, injured law enforcement
DEA agent Mike Garbo's funeral is set for Friday morning.
Funeral arrangements set for fallen DEA agent Mike Garbo
El Tour de Tucson receives Arizona tourism funding before the Nov. 20 event.
El Tour de Tucson receives Arizona tourism funding before November event