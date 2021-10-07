Advertise
Two dead in Thursday morning crash on Interstate 10 near Mescal

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash is blocking the right lane of westbound...
The crash closed portions of Interstate 10 westbound near Mescal for several hours.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A deadly crash on Interstate 10 westbound involving a truck with a fake license plate killed two people near Mescal on Thursday, Oct. 7.

According to the Arizona DPS, a state trooper tried to stop a pickup truck with a fake license plate at 7:21 a.m. near milepost 299, but the truck kept driving and the trooper let it go “due to the low-risk nature of the violation.”

Troopers say the driver got off the interstate at the milepost 297 off-ramp leading to J6 Ranch Road and Mescal Road, but lost control of the truck. The truck rolled over into the emergency lane of I-10′s westbound lanes, adjacent to the ramp.

Two of the three people in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person was flown via helicopter to a hospital in Tucson.

ADOT reported the crash before 9 a.m. and at least one lane was closed until after 11:30 a.m.

