Two dead in Thursday morning crash on Interstate 10 near Mescal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A deadly crash on Interstate 10 westbound involving a truck with a fake license plate killed two people near Mescal on Thursday, Oct. 7.

According to the Arizona DPS, a state trooper tried to stop a pickup truck with a fake license plate at 7:21 a.m. near milepost 299, but the truck kept driving and the trooper let it go “due to the low-risk nature of the violation.”

Troopers say the driver got off the interstate at the milepost 297 off-ramp leading to J6 Ranch Road and Mescal Road, but lost control of the truck. The truck rolled over into the emergency lane of I-10′s westbound lanes, adjacent to the ramp.

Two of the three people in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person was flown via helicopter to a hospital in Tucson.

ADOT reported the crash before 9 a.m. and at least one lane was closed until after 11:30 a.m.

