Wanted fugitive possibly spotted at Dodgers game

John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his...
John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his sentence.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) – A fugitive on the run for 23 years may have been spotted at a Dodgers’ game in 2016.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help to ID a man seen in a blue shirt behind home plate during the game five years ago.

In recordings of the game, you can see the man near the batter’s head.

Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.
Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)

Authorities believe it may have been John Ruffo who was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme.

Ruffo never showed up to serve a 17-year prison sentence.

Investigators say Ruffo is likely using a different name and is a “master manipulator” who enjoys fine wine and expensive hotels.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

