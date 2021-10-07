Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Waterline break on Irvington halts traffic

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers near Irvington Road and Park Avenue should find another route, police say, after a waterline break in the area.

Tucson police say Irvington, between South First Avenue and South Park Avenue, is closed.

According to Tucson Water, a contractor appears to be working in the area and the road will likely be closed until 5 p.m.

Video provided by TPD shows water shooting around 30 feet out of the ground.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up behind the closure on I-10 headed out of Casa Grande to Phoenix.
UPDATE: Two dead, multiple injuries following crash on I-10 near Casa Grande
Devonte Okeith Mathis is facing a marijuana possession charge in connection with the shooting...
UPDATE: Suspect from fatal shooting at Amtrak station in Tucson has initial court appearance
A new Arizona law might have you paying a hefty fee if your vehicle blocks a sidewalk.
New Arizona law prohibits blocking sidewalks with vehicle
DEA agent Mike Garbo was killed in a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 4.
DEA agent killed in Tucson identified as Mike Garbo
KOLD Investigates: Jailbreak
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous Pima County inmate practiced escape before breaking out

Latest News

Irvington waterline break
Irvington waterline break
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash is blocking the right lane of westbound...
Deadly crash causing delays on westbound I-10 near Mescal
Traffic was backed up behind the closure on I-10 headed out of Casa Grande to Phoenix.
UPDATE: Two dead, multiple injuries following crash on I-10 near Casa Grande
I-10 crash near Casa Grande
I-10 crash near Casa Grande