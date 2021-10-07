Waterline break on Irvington halts traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers near Irvington Road and Park Avenue should find another route, police say, after a waterline break in the area.

Tucson police say Irvington, between South First Avenue and South Park Avenue, is closed.

According to Tucson Water, a contractor appears to be working in the area and the road will likely be closed until 5 p.m.

Video provided by TPD shows water shooting around 30 feet out of the ground.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Officers from ODS are asking drivers to avoid all travel on E. Irvington Rd. between S. 1st Ave. and S. Park Ave. as officers have the road closed due to a waterline break. pic.twitter.com/Bl7loqpVkU — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) October 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.