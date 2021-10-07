Waterline break on Irvington halts traffic
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers near Irvington Road and Park Avenue should find another route, police say, after a waterline break in the area.
Tucson police say Irvington, between South First Avenue and South Park Avenue, is closed.
According to Tucson Water, a contractor appears to be working in the area and the road will likely be closed until 5 p.m.
Video provided by TPD shows water shooting around 30 feet out of the ground.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) October 7, 2021
Officers from ODS are asking drivers to avoid all travel on E. Irvington Rd. between S. 1st Ave. and S. Park Ave. as officers have the road closed due to a waterline break. pic.twitter.com/Bl7loqpVkU
