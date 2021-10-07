Advertise
Woman injured, dog killed by javelinas in Oro Valley

(AZ Game and Fish Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, a dog has been killed and a woman and another dog has been reportedly injured by javelinas at El Conquistador Golf in Oro Valley.

Department officials say that javelinas see dogs as coyotes and react instinctively.

People are advised to go the other way if javelinas are seen while walking dogs and call 623-236-7201.

