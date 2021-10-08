Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:13 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, although it may take months to fully assess the damage.

Officials say the KNP Complex fire that erupted last month has burned into 15 groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The National Forest Service says four people working on the blaze were injured Wednesday when a tree fell on them.

Forest officials say they were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries but were in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash closed portions of Interstate 10 westbound near Mescal for several hours.
Two dead in Thursday morning crash on Interstate 10 near Mescal
A shooting at the Amtrak station in Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, left two people, including a...
Amtrak shooting suspect identified as Darrion Taylor
KOLD Investigates: Jailbreak
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous Pima County inmate practiced escape before breaking out
Woman injured, dog killed by javelinas in Oro Valley
A new Arizona law might have you paying a hefty fee if your vehicle blocks a sidewalk.
New Arizona law prohibits blocking sidewalks with vehicle

Latest News

Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set.
Lego unveils 9,090-piece Titanic set
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set.
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Breaking the silence, escaping the violence: domestic abuse survivors share their story to help others