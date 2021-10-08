Christmas tree permit sales in Kaibab National Forest to begin Oct. 14

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Christmas tree permits for the Kaibab National Forest in northern Arizona will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov beginning Oct. 14 and permit holders may begin cutting their trees on Nov. 9.

Permits will be available for purchase through the Recreation.gov webpage for Kaibab NF Christmas trees, which also lists details about designated cutting areas, maps, dates, and sizes of trees that may be cut. Permits are limited to one per household and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Up to five trees may be purchased on a single permit at $15 per tree. A processing fee will be applied to each transaction. Permits are valid between Nov. 9, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021.

Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.

Fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree through the Every Kid Outdoors Program by entering their pass ID on Recreation.gov. For additional information about the initiative and how to obtain a pass, visit www.everykidoutdoors.gov .

Find additional information on the Kaibab NF website, www.bit.ly/KNFChristmasTrees.

