Tucson police officer, DEA agent injured in Amtrak shooting identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - During Friday’s funeral for DEA special agent Mike Garbo , officials identified the other law enforcement members injured in Monday’s shootout at the Amtrak station in Tucson.

Garbo, DEA agent Steve Fox and Tucson police officer Phil Hengsteler were part of a task force searching a train in downtown Tucson on Monday, Oct. 4. The Counter Narcotics Alliance was following up on a tip and doing a check for drugs, firearms and money.

Authorities said agents saw Darrion Taylor and Devonte Okeith Mathis sitting in the same row on a train car. Mathis allegedly then moved several bags away from himself and said they weren’t his when asked.

Agents found nearly five pounds of marijuana and 50 packages of edibles in one of the bags.

According to court documents, Taylor then opened fire on the task force without warning.

Garbo, Fox and Hengsteler were all shot by Taylor. The 51-year-old Garbo died, leaving behind a wife and daughter Alexis. Fox suffered critical injuries and Hengsteler was injured but was expected to survive. Taylor died after officers returned fire while Mathis was taken into custody as soon as the shots rang out.

On Thursday, KOLD viewers rallied together to raise more than $17,000 for the Garbo family and the 100 Club of Arizona. You can donate to the 100 Club, which provides immediate assistance to families of officers and firefighters who are injured or killed in the line of duty, by going to https://www.100club.org/donate/ If you would like to get involved in the organization and help the community, reach out to 100 Club Southern Arizona Community Liason Kelley H. Meshirer by sending an email to kelley@100club.org .

A GoFundMe drive for the Garbo family that was created Oct. 6 has raised more than $140,000. We have embedded the link to the drive below.

During Garbo’s funeral on Friday, Oct. 8, officials said Fox was watching the funeral from the hospital.

Lisa Monaco, Deputy Attorney General of the U.S, mentioned Hengsteler during the memorial service and Hengsteler later read off a plaque for the Garbo family. Video of that emotional moment can be seen below.

