FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, breezy and slightly cooler for the weekend

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:56 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-normal daytime highs today under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures cool a few degrees below average this weekend and clear skies return. By the middle of next week, a storm pushes colder air, gusty wind and even a chance for valley rain and mountain snow our way!

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs drop to the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

