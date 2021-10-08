Gov. Ducey appoints Angela Paton to Arizona Court Of Appeals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey announcing the newest appointment to the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division I. Angela K. Paton will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lawrence F. Winthrop, who was named to the Court in 2002.

”Angela’s extensive experience in the public sector, commitment to her community, and profound respect for the separation of powers prepare her to serve the people of Arizona,” said Governor Ducey. “I am pleased to appoint her to the Arizona Court of Appeals.”

Paton has experience working in all three branches of government, and says her respect for the rule of law is grounded in the Alexander Hamilton quote, “the first duty of society is justice.”

“This quote reminds me daily why I became an attorney, and why I want to be a judge,” Angela Paton said. “My diversity of public service, love for the state in which I was raised, and respect for the rule of law will bring substantial value to the Court.”

Angela has spent the majority of her career at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Currently, she is a Special Assistant Attorney General, in which she is responsible for providing legal counsel and policy advice to the Attorney General’s Office’s six divisions.

