KOLD viewers raise more than $17,000 for fallen DEA agent

DEA agent Mike Garbo was killed in a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 4.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. - KOLD News 13, the 100 Club of Arizona and Operation22 hosted a telethon Thursday to raise money for the DEA agent killed in the line of duty and two other law enforcement members who were injured.

KOLD viewers raised more than $17,000 during the telethon, which ran from noon to 7 p.m.

DEA agent Mike Garbo died following a shooting at the Amtrak station in Tucson on Monday, Oct. 4. Another DEA agent was critically injured while an officer with the Tucson Police Department was also hurt, but he is expected to survive.

The agents and officer were doing a routine check of the train for drugs, money and firearms.

The 100 Club of Arizona provides immediate financial assistance to families of officers and firefighters who are injured or killed in the line of duty.

You can donate to this worthwhile organization anytime by going to https://www.100club.org/donate/ or by texting “100club” to 243725.

If you would like to get involved in the organization and help the community, reach out to 100 Club Southern Arizona Community Liason Kelley H. Meshirer by sending an email to kelley@100club.org.

