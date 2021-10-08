Marana Cares Mobile giving free meals to kids over fall break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As fall break approaches, Marana Cares Mobile service is getting ready to feed any and all kids who ask for a free meal that week.

The service will be available at select locations from Monday, Oct. 11 through Friday, Oct. 17.

According to a news release from Marana Unified School District, Marana Free Mobile service offers free “nutritious and delicious” meals from a retrofitted school bus. The service originally launched in 2015 and has since served nearly 20,000 meals.

The service is made possible through private donations, charitable foundations and the USDA Summer Food Service Program in the summer months.

The service’s fall schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. to noon in the southeast corner of Sandario Road and Anthony Drive, next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church.

12:20 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 16560 El Tiro Road at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District

