Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Postal worker fatally shot on route in Pa.; former neighbor charged

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:29 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A federal official says a former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania confessed that he fatally shot him because he believed the mail carrier previously poisoned him and his family with cyanide.

The acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania says in a release that 53-year-old Eric Kortz turned himself in Thursday for the shooting death of Louis Vignone while he was on his mail route in Collier Township.

Kortz told authorities that he and Vignone used to be neighbors, and he believes Vignone and his family poisoned Kortz and his family with cyanide.

Kortz has been assigned a public defender.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the public defender’s office in Pittsburgh has a policy of not giving comments to news outlets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash closed portions of Interstate 10 westbound near Mescal for several hours.
Two dead in Thursday morning crash on Interstate 10 near Mescal
A shooting at the Amtrak station in Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, left two people, including a...
Amtrak shooting suspect identified as Darrion Taylor
KOLD Investigates: Jailbreak
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous Pima County inmate practiced escape before breaking out
Woman injured, dog killed by javelinas in Oro Valley
A new Arizona law might have you paying a hefty fee if your vehicle blocks a sidewalk.
New Arizona law prohibits blocking sidewalks with vehicle

Latest News

10 ways to prioritize your mental health during work
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, September 20th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, breezy and slightly cooler for the weekend
Economists have forecast that employers added 488,000 jobs last month, according to data...
US hiring may have risen last month in a sign of resilience
A witness describes finding a slain mail carrier on Thursday morning.
Witness: Postal worker killed was just 'doing his job'