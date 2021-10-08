Advertise
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-19 southbound closed near Amado

(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed north of Amado.

The closure is due to debris in the roadway. All traffic must exit at Arivaca Road.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and expect delays.

There is no estimated reopening time for the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes are not affected.

