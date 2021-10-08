Woman who lost kids in plane crash seriously injured while horseback riding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Karen Perry finds solace in the Superstition Mountains. The mom describes it as the gravesite for her three kids. Nearly 10 years ago, on Nov. 23, Perry’s kids and ex-husband died in a plane crash there. All six people on board the plane died. “Emotionally, it is difficult. All anniversaries are hard,” said Perry.

Every year, Perry hikes the mountain to honor them. However, this year will be different. On Saturday, Perry was thrown from her horse and badly injured. She is now out of the hospital but suffered a concussion and broke her back. “He just, you know, did the 180, jumped and I went flying about 15 feet through the air,” said Perry.

Now, the tradition that brings her peace will have to be postponed. She says she will find another way to honor her kids. Amid more adversity, memories of them keep her going. “I was told I couldn’t have children. So the fact that I did have those children and even the short time that I had with them, I am so grateful I had that experience. I really am. I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Perry.

Perry helped create the “Ribbon of Life” sculpture at the Superstition Mountain Museum to honor her kids and others killed in plane crashes in the Superstition Mountains. She said she will likely go there to pay tribute on the anniversary of the crash this year.

