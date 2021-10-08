World View says there was no crash landing in the RIncon Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Headlines have been swirling across the country about World View’s crash landing yesterday in the Rincon Mountains. But the company’s CEO, Ryan Hartman, says there was no crash landing at all.

He says the company was running a routine test flight, unrelated to their commercial space flights. When something went wrong with a ballast balloon which they use to control the altitude. He says this resulted in an early landing not a crash landing.

“We had to land the system earlier than we planned,” said Hartman. “It is intact and were able to reuse that system and were able to learn from that data.”

Because this was a test flight they were expecting some small issues to occur. Hartman says the equipment was recovered in a grass field on the east side of the Rincons.

