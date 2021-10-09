Advertise
Arizona takes on UCLA in the “white out” game

Fans encouraged to wear a white t-shirt
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Arizona Wildcats take on the UCLA Bruins tonight at Arizona Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear a white t-shirt to the game.

WHITE OUT GAME DAY DETAILS

Tailgating: starts @ 1:30

Fan Fiesta: Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center @ 4:30

ZonaZoo Gates: open @ 5:00

Fan Gates: open @ 6:00

Kick-off: 7:30 p.m.

Halftime: Tucson Youth Football

