DEA Agent killed in Monday’s Amtrak shooting laid to rest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A sad day ending a chaotic and somber week. Mike Garbo, DEA special agent, wass laid to rest Friday.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people filled the auditorium at Calvary Christian Church on the east side Friday morning. A long procession brought mourners there for the service that started just after 10am.

Several people spoke during the service, from former coworkers, to current ones, Tucson Police Chief, Chris Magnus and Lisa Monaco, deputy attorney general for the US Department of Justice. Monaco said while speaking with those who knew Garbo, four words kept being brought up—they were a theme throughout the service as well.

“Hero, warrior, leader mentor,” said Monaco. “He was the one everyone turned to for help…because he was so dependable, so willing always to lend a hand.”

Garbo’s team with the Counter Narcotics Alliance said lost more than teammate Monday, they lost an inspiration—and one that will stay with them.

“Mike you were tragically taken away from us, that will never go away… part of us died on that train station that day,” said Sgt David Ortiz, with the Counter Narcotics Alliance.

“We will honor Mike’s sacrifices by returning to fight, and his legacy will continue because legacy is not leaving something to people. It is leaving something for people. For the rest of our days, we will always have a piece of Mike in our hearts and our minds,” said Jesse Chamberlain, Tucson Police Department Sgt.

Garbo leaves behind a daughter, Alexis and a loving wife, Vetta.

“Mike Garbo put on a pair of wrinkled shorts, kissed his wife goodbye and told her he’d be home in time to take the dog out. What they didn’t know, what their team didn’t know, is that that day they would encounter evil, and Mike would never come home again,” said Cheri Oz, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Phoenix Field Division.

Garbo served in Afghanistan in addition to his time in law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.