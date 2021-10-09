Fact Finders: How will the COVID situation look through the holidays?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we edge closer to the holidays, questions about what COVID will look like here in Southern Arizona.

Right now, health experts across the nation are saying not to get too confident, even as we’re seeing positive signs the pandemic might be getting better.

Viral Researcher Dr. Jorge Rodriguez says when we let our guard down, that is when we get another surge or another variant.

Dr. Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunobiologist at the University of Arizona, spoke about what he thinks the Delta variant will do as we head into the holidays in Southern Arizona. He says these predictions get tricky and explains why.

“We’ve seen all sorts of different patterns. Delta first emerged in India and it’s a really sharp peak and a sharp decline and it’s basically stayed so since. But, other places it increases, it declines, and then it sort of bounces around for a little bit and I don’t really know what it’s going to look like here unfortunately,” he said.

Dr. Bhattacharya went on to caution this virus is so easily spread he believes it will be very difficult if you are not vaccinated to keep from getting infected.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.