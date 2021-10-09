Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Fact Finders: How will the COVID situation look through the holidays?

By Wendi Redman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we edge closer to the holidays, questions about what COVID will look like here in Southern Arizona.

Right now, health experts across the nation are saying not to get too confident, even as we’re seeing positive signs the pandemic might be getting better.

Viral Researcher Dr. Jorge Rodriguez says when we let our guard down, that is when we get another surge or another variant.

Dr. Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunobiologist at the University of Arizona, spoke about what he thinks the Delta variant will do as we head into the holidays in Southern Arizona. He says these predictions get tricky and explains why.

“We’ve seen all sorts of different patterns.  Delta first emerged in India and it’s a really sharp peak and a sharp decline and it’s basically stayed so since.  But, other places it increases, it declines, and then it sort of bounces around for a little bit and I don’t really know what it’s going to look like here unfortunately,” he said.

Dr. Bhattacharya went on to caution this virus is so easily spread he believes it will be very difficult if you are not vaccinated to keep from getting infected.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at the Amtrak station in Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, left two people, including a...
Amtrak shooting suspect identified as Darrion Taylor
Woman injured, dog killed by javelinas in Oro Valley
The crash closed portions of Interstate 10 westbound near Mescal for several hours.
Two dead in Thursday morning crash on Interstate 10 near Mescal
KOLD Investigates: Jailbreak
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous Pima County inmate practiced escape before breaking out
The funeral for fallen DEA agent Mike Garbo was held in Tucson on Friday, Oct. 8.
WATCH: Funeral for fallen DEA agent Mike Garbo held in Tucson

Latest News

Tucson Meet Yourself this weekend
Tucson Meet Yourself returns with pandemic precautions
Remembering Michael Garbo
DEA Agent killed in Monday’s Amtrak shooting laid to rest
The funeral for fallen DEA agent Mike Garbo was held in Tucson on Friday, Oct. 8.
WATCH: Funeral for fallen DEA agent Mike Garbo held in Tucson
The funeral for fallen DEA agent Mike Garbo was held on Friday, Oct. 8. Garbo was killed during...
Funeral for fallen DEA agent Mike Garbo