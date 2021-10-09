FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and cooler weather on tap

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will be around normal today and 6-9 degrees below normal Sunday. Those cooler temps will continue to the middle of next week as a weather system transits the region. Winds also increase next week, with a chance of showers across portions of southeast Arizona.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs drop to the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

