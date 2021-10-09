Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler for your Sunday. A strong fall storm will impact the region early next week

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A trough will push east of the area on Sunday leaving behind slightly cooler temperatures. Monday will be our transition day ahead of our next approaching system. Winds will increase as the pressure changes with highs running a few degrees below normal. We have a slim chance for rain overnight into Tuesday, however the biggest impacts for southern Arizona will be the wind and much cooler temperatures. Highs will be running 15-20 degrees below normal by Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs drop to the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper-80s.

