Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Kanye West plans to open prep school in California

Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother...
Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kanye West is reportedly opening a prep school in Southern California.

The rapper is said to be calling the school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother, Donda West.

The school is set to be located at the site of a former private school near Simi Valley.

A website for the school says it will offer students a “world-class education” but does not have information about tuition costs or an opening date.

The school also is welcoming young basketball players. West is said to be involved in recruiting.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One DEA agents was killed and another was injured along with a Tucson Police officer in a...
DEA agent injured in Amtrak shooting in Tucson identified
The funeral for fallen DEA agent Mike Garbo was held in Tucson on Friday, Oct. 8.
WATCH: Funeral for fallen DEA agent Mike Garbo held in Tucson
Woman injured, dog killed by javelinas in Oro Valley
A shooting at the Amtrak station in Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, left two people, including a...
Amtrak shooting suspect identified as Darrion Taylor
Karen Perry lost her three young children in a 2011 plane crash.
Woman who lost kids in plane crash seriously injured while horseback riding

Latest News

Ken Salazar, the new U.S. ambassador to Mexico speaks to the press after arriving at the Benito...
US asking Mexico to let in DEA and other agents, ambassador says
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues