Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Report: White House condemns N.C. lieutenant governor’s statements about LGBTQ issues

A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church, where he referred to transgenderism and homosexuality as “filth.”
A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church,...
A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church, where he referred to transgenderism and homosexuality as “filth.”(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:06 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The White House has condemned statements made by North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson where he referred to LGBTQ issues as “filth”, according to a recent report.

A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church, where he referred to transgenderism and homosexuality as “filth.”

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth. And yes I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you,” Lt. Gov. Robinson said.

According to McClatchy, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates released a statement condemning Robinson’s comments.

“These words are repugnant and offensive. The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office,” Bates said in a statement.

North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson called for Robinson to resign in response to the lieutenant governor’s statements.

“There’s no debate here. This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable. Mark Robinson should resign,” Sen. Jackson tweeted.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Sten also rebuked the statements.

“There is no place for hate in North Carolina. Every single person in our state deserves respect -- not only because it’s right, but because it’s necessary to build the kind of future we want for North Carolina,” AG Stein tweeted.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: No survivors in plane crash near Arivaca
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash at the intersection of La Cañada Drive and...
UPDATE: 94-year-old woman killed in crash in Sahuarita
Tucson Classics Car Show
Tucson Classics Car Show
Tucson police are investigating a shooting at Mission Manor Park that left one person dead on...
Tucson police investigate deadly shooting at Mission Manor Park
"Move Over" law
Freeway parade highlights importance of “Move Over” law

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
The Gabe Zimmerman trailhead is east of Vail, Arizona, along Marsh Station Road.
Portion of Marsh Station Road, Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead closed because of film crew
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash at the intersection of La Cañada Drive and...
UPDATE: 94-year-old woman killed in crash in Sahuarita
“We’re always kind of nervous if we’re going to get a scholarship to pay for tuition but this...
Scholarships given to low-income families, students living with disabilities
Academic Opportunity of Arizona scholarships
Academic Opportunity of Arizona scholarships