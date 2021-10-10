Advertise
The Adventures of Tucson Meet Yourself

The annual festival is back in person and taking over three city blocks
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual festival is back! Tucson Meet Yourself has been held Downtown Tucson since 1974. Last year, it was held virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it is back in person as the festival takes over three city block.

Founded in 1974 by folklorist Jim Griffith and his wife, Loma Griffith, Tucson Meet Yourself is an annual celebration of the living traditional arts of Southern Arizona’s and Northern Mexico’s diverse ethnic and folk communities. The free, three-day event features hundreds of artisans, home cooks, dancers, musicians and special exhibits that celebrate and honor beauty in all its diverse, informal, and everyday forms. Tucson Meet Yourself happens annually in Downtown Tucson during the second weekend in October.

The festivities are winding down as today is the last day.

Tucson Meet Yourself is a FREE event. Organizers ask festival-goers to consider making a donation of any amount at the festival entry points, in donation boxes throughout the grounds, or buckets carried by volunteers at performance stages.

Sunday, October 10 | 11 am-6pm

The festival occupies 3 city blocks and Jacomé Plaza, in front of the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave., Tucson AZ 85701

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

