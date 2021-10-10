Advertise
Arizona Cardinals remain perfect, defeat San Francisco 49ers 17-10 in Glendale

By AZ Family: Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kyler Murray and the Cardinals continue rolling, with another win against the rookie Trey Lance and the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

The game was mirrored primarily by defense, with both offenses struggling at times during the game. Murray threw for 239 yards and one touchdown, his lowest passing game this season so far. Lance struggled in his passing for his NFL debut, but made up for it with his rushing. Lance passed for 192 yards and one interception, but rushed for over 80 yards.

Budda Baker came up with a interception on the Niners first drive of the game when Lance attempted to go deep for Travis Benjamin, but was met with six Cardinals defenders downfield. Shortly after, a James Conner touchdown put the Cardinals ahead 7-0 in the first quarter. Huge stops by the Cardinals defense kept the Niners scoreless, including a stop on fourth and goal when Lance attempted to rush in for the touchdown.

Rondale Moore may have a potential catch of the year, after showing off his toe-tapping skills with a difficult ball thrown by Murray. The catch sparked insanity on social media, with many left scratching their head on how Moore kept the ball in bounds.

A missed field goal by Matt Prater kept the score at 10-0 right before halftime. Cardinals and Niners traded punts to open up the third quarter, then a touchdown by the Niners late in the third quarter opened up the game once again. Former Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk caught a 26-yard pass from Lance, and the Niners stomped down the field for a Deebo Samuel touchdown to put the game at 10-7.

However, Cardinals defense kept the Niners at bay, coming up with four 4th down stops and one interception. A fourth quarter touchdown from DeAndre Hopkins gave the Cardinals life once again, putting them up 17-7. Another stop by the Cardinals on third down forced the Niners to kick a field goal late in the fourth quarter, with the Cardinals up 17-10.

The Cardinals will travel to Cleveland to take on Baker Mayfield and the Browns next Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

