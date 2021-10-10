Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds and much cooler temperatures to start the work week

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong fall storm will pass north of us Monday into Tuesday. Southwesterly winds will increase Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, especially for the higher elevations. A wind advisory will go into effect from 8PM Monday to 5AM Tuesday. Behind that system, a much cooler air mass will settle in allowing daytime highs to fall anywhere from 15 to 20 degrees below average on Tuesday. We could potentially see our first freeze of the season for areas south and east of Tucson by Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the 50s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs drop to the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper-80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper-80s.

