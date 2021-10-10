Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and below normal temps

By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures today will be about 6-8 degrees below normal. Dry and cooler weather is on tap today, cooling further by the middle of the week as a weather system transits the region. Winds also increase Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of showers across portions of southeast Arizona early Tuesday morning.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs drop to the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper-80s.

