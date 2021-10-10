Advertise
MCSO deputy in critical condition, law enforcement searching for suspect

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZ Family
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy is in critical condition after he was attacked by a man who was in his custody in Avondale Saturday morning. It happened at the MCSO District 2 building just before 11 a.m. near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says the injured deputy was processing Clinton Robert Hurley, a suspect in his custody for previous warrants. Shortly afterwards, another deputy found his colleague unconscious and bleeding from the face. Hurley took off in the deputy’s Tahoe crashing through the gate of the facility and leaving the injured deputy at the scene. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to Sheriff Penzone, deputies believe Hurley then left the MCSO deputies stolen Tahoe and car jacked another car. Multiple agencies are searching for Hurley, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The injured deputy is a 3-year veteran, who is currently on life support at the hospital. Silent Witness is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to Hurley’s arrest. Sheriff Penzone says Hurley was released from prison in December after serving time for sex offenses involving children.

