Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Resident charged with killing 2 at Maryland senior community

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) - Maryland police announced first-degree murder charges on Saturday against a resident of a senior living community who fatally shot two staff members inside the facility a day earlier.

Roy Batson, 63, remains in custody on a no-bond status, Prince George’s County police said in a news release.

Batson, of Capitol Heights, is accused of killing 46-year-old Mackeda Evans, of Temple Hills, and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng, of Capitol Heights, on Friday at the Gateway Village senior living community in Capitol Heights, just outside of Washington. Boateng worked and lived at the complex, police said.

Roy Batson, 63, is accused of killing two staff members at a Maryland senior living community....
Roy Batson, 63, is accused of killing two staff members at a Maryland senior living community. He faces first-degree murder charges and remains in custody on a no-bond status.(Source: Prince George's County Police Department)

The preliminary investigation found that Batson had confronted Evans on Friday morning about a prior dispute between the two in October over a violation notice, police said. He admitted to going to his apartment, retrieving a gun and returning to the first-floor office area and shooting both victims, police said.

Gateway Village is one of 310 communities in 25 states run by National Church Residences, which describes itself as “the nation’s largest provider of affordable senior housing and services.” Its website says the apartment complex about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) east of Washington includes studio and one-bedroom units for “seniors age 62+.”

A county website describes the property as subsidized government housing for seniors with low incomes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One DEA agents was killed and another was injured along with a Tucson Police officer in a...
DEA agent injured in Amtrak shooting in Tucson identified
The funeral for fallen DEA agent Mike Garbo was held in Tucson on Friday, Oct. 8.
WATCH: Funeral for fallen DEA agent Mike Garbo held in Tucson
Karen Perry lost her three young children in a 2011 plane crash.
Woman who lost kids in plane crash seriously injured while horseback riding
UPDATE: I-19 southbound reopens near Amado
Woman injured, dog killed by javelinas in Oro Valley

Latest News

The Arizona Wildcats hosted the UCLA Bruins in a Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium in Tucson...
UCLA hands Arizona its 17th straight loss
The victim's boyfriend, a soldier based at Fort Bragg, is accused of killing her after her...
Family mourns pregnant woman killed on Ga. highway
I Am You 360 is working to end homelessness for young adults, one person at a time.
Tucson program strives to end homelessness for young adults
Officials estimate at least 24,000 gallons and possibly as much as 131,000 gallons of crude oil...
Calif. oil spill investigation widens as cleanup intensifies