Authorities investigating fatal pedestrian collision involving a train

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials from Union Pacific are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision involving a train on Sunday, Oct. 10.

According to Tucson police, this happened at the intersection of N. Main Ave. and W. 5th St.

As of 11:50 a.m., the roadway is open.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

