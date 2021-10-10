Authorities investigating fatal pedestrian collision involving a train

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials from Union Pacific are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision involving a train on Sunday, Oct. 10.

According to Tucson police, this happened at the intersection of N. Main Ave. and W. 5th St.

As of 11:50 a.m., the roadway is open.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

