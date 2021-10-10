Advertise
Tucson Police investigating shooting involving Border Patrol Agent

The shooting happened near I-10 and St. Mary’s Road
TPD investigating shooting
TPD investigating shooting(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening. It happened in the 500 block of N. Freeway, near I-10 and St. Mary’s Road. Tucson Police told KOLD News-13 that an off-duty US Border Patrol Agent was involved. They are currently investigating his involvement and details are very limited. Tucson Police said the agent was not injured and no suspects are outstanding.

