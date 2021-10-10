Tucson Police investigating shooting involving Border Patrol Agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening. It happened in the 500 block of N. Freeway, near I-10 and St. Mary’s Road. Tucson Police told KOLD News-13 that an off-duty US Border Patrol Agent was involved. They are currently investigating his involvement and details are very limited. Tucson Police said the agent was not injured and no suspects are outstanding.

