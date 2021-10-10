UCLA hands Arizona its 17th straight loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - UCLA broke open a close game with a strong second half to hand the Arizona Wildcats their 17th straight loss.

UCLA’s rushing attack was too much Saturday night as the Bruins downed the Wildcats 34-16.

Brittain Brown and Zach Charbonnet both rushed for more than 100 yards for UCLA (4-2), which outgained Arizona 329 to 122 on the ground.

UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for only 82 yards with a touchdown and interception, but he added two rushing scores.

Arizona (0-5) used three quarterbacks, with Jordan McCloud seeing the most action. He threw for 182 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Arizona’s last victory was a 35-30 win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 5, 2019.

The Wildcats will face Colorado next week in Boulder. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. and the game will be on the Pac-12 Networks.

