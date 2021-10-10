Advertise
UPDATE: Man arrested in homicide investigation on Tucson’s south side

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a suspect has been identified in connection with a homicide investigation that happened on Sunday, Sept. 19.

After investigation, 36-year-old Jose Luis Norzagaray was located and taken into custody. He has been booked into Pima County Jail on the charges of prohibited possessor, failure to remain at the scene of a fatal accident, and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

The shooting, which left three people injured, happened at the Santa Cruz Vista Apartments, 1240 W. Ajo Way, at about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Police said they were notified on Tuesday, Sept. 21, that 38-year-old Carrissa Marie Santa Cruz died at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. She had been taken to Banner-University Medical Center Sunday for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police say Santa Cruz was struck during a confrontation in which two men, both in their 20s, were shot and a third man was struck in his apartment by a stray bullet.

All three men were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

