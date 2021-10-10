Advertise
UPDATE: Suspect identified in midtown homicide

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide investigation that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Tanya Lynn Aranda, 33, was located and booked into Pima County Jail on one count of first degree murder and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

According to a news release, authorities were called to the 3100 block of East 22nd Street after getting reports of a physical fight on Oct. 5.

When they arrived, officers said they found the man with obvious signs of trauma. Officers began treating him at the scene before fire medics got there and took over.

Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as Jesus Camacho.

Detectives say they gathered evidence, interviewed witnesses and determined that Camacho had gotten into an argument that turned physical before he died.

