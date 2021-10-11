Arizona quarterback McCloud to miss rest of season with injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud will be out the rest of the season due to injuries, according to the school.

Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch made the announcement during a news conference Monday, Oct. 11.

Fisch, in his first-year at UA, said McCloud injured his knee and ankle during the Wildcats’ 34-16 home loss to UCLA on Saturday.

The Wildcats have lost 17 straight games, the longest active streak in FBS.

McCloud, a sophomore from Florida, was leading the team with 481 passing yards. He has thrown for two touchdowns to go with five interceptions.

Gunner Cruz, a redshirt from Gilbert, will likely get the start this week at Colorado. Cruz has 454 yards passing with two picks and two touchdowns.

The Wildcats haven’t won since Oct. 5, 2019, when they beat the Buffaloes 35-30 in Boulder.

