Arizona quarterback McCloud to miss rest of season with injuries

University of Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud will miss the season due to injuries,...
University of Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud will miss the season due to injuries, according to the school.(Mike Christy | Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud will be out the rest of the season due to injuries, according to the school.

Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch made the announcement during a news conference Monday, Oct. 11.

Arizona to host walk-on tryouts at Arizona Stadium Tuesday

Fisch, in his first-year at UA, said McCloud injured his knee and ankle during the Wildcats’ 34-16 home loss to UCLA on Saturday.

The Wildcats have lost 17 straight games, the longest active streak in FBS.

McCloud, a sophomore from Florida, was leading the team with 481 passing yards. He has thrown for two touchdowns to go with five interceptions.

Gunner Cruz, a redshirt from Gilbert, will likely get the start this week at Colorado. Cruz has 454 yards passing with two picks and two touchdowns.

The Wildcats haven’t won since Oct. 5, 2019, when they beat the Buffaloes 35-30 in Boulder.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

