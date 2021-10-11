Arrested Arizona woman accused of shooting suspected shoplifter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona woman may face a criminal charge after shooting a man she claimed was trying to shoplift from a Phoenix convenience store.

According to AZ Family , Miriam Shekhmoos was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a Circle K near 34th and Dunlap avenues.

Shekhmoos, 41, told officers she saw a man shoplifting and “tried to stop him from leaving the store.” She said she shot him after he pushed past her and started to run.

The man’s injuries are considered serious, according to the PPD.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.