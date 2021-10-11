Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arrested Arizona woman accused of shooting suspected shoplifter

Miriam Shekhmoos, 41, was arrested on a charge of suspicion of aggravated assault for shooting...
Miriam Shekhmoos, 41, was arrested on a charge of suspicion of aggravated assault for shooting a man she claimed was shoplifting at a Phoenix convenience store.(AZ Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona woman may face a criminal charge after shooting a man she claimed was trying to shoplift from a Phoenix convenience store.

According to AZ Family, Miriam Shekhmoos was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a Circle K near 34th and Dunlap avenues.

Shekhmoos, 41, told officers she saw a man shoplifting and “tried to stop him from leaving the store.” She said she shot him after he pushed past her and started to run.

The man’s injuries are considered serious, according to the PPD.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mount Lemmon Highway reopens following fatal crash
TPD investigating shooting
Tucson Police investigating shooting involving Border Patrol Agent
UPDATE: Suspect identified in midtown homicide
Maricopa County deputy Juan M. Ruiz is on life support and his organs will be donated. Ruiz was...
UPDATE: Maricopa County deputy attacked by suspect to donate organs
UPDATE: Woman dies after getting hit by train in Tucson

Latest News

Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
Irvington waterline break
UPDATE: Portions of Irvington Road still closed following water line break on Friday
Maricopa County deputy Juan M. Ruiz is on life support and his organs will be donated. Ruiz was...
UPDATE: Maricopa County deputy attacked by suspect to donate organs
On the last day of Tucson Meet Yourself, several people took the opportunity to get the...
Tucson Meet Yourself wraps up