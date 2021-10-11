Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: windy and cold weather moving in!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong fall storm will pass north of us today into Tuesday. Southwesterly winds will increase this afternoon through Tuesday morning, especially for the higher elevations. A wind advisory will go into effect from 8PM Monday to 5AM Tuesday. Behind that system, a much cooler air mass will settle in allowing daytime highs to fall anywhere from 15 to 20 degrees below average on Tuesday. We could potentially see our first freeze of the season for areas south and east of Tucson by Wednesday morning with a freeze watch in place.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s. Windy.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance for rain. Lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

