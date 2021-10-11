Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Thousands of bees removed from vacant Atlanta home

By WGCL staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL) - Thousands of honeybees have been removed from a vacant property.

The bees terrorized nearby neighbors for weeks as a massive hive grew at a vacant house.

“The bees hive was there the whole time, and it just kept getting bigger and bigger. It was literally a thousand of bees inside there, absolutely crazy, I mean, because I thought this was going to fall all over him,” neighbor Matthew Sease said.

“I’m afraid to come out the house sometimes, you know,” he said. “But when I walked in there, I was like, oh my God. It’s crazy.”

Killing them was not an option. Bees are endangered and essential to the ecosystem.

“The honeybee populations have been struggling in recent years, so that’s why it’s more important to make sure we’re doing the right thing for the honeybees - and that’s not killing them,” said Dave Marshall, director of Metro-Atlanta Bee Keepers Association.

“Everyone was telling me, ‘Ooh, you can’t hurt the bees. You can’t hurt them, bless their heart.’ Please. Bless their heart? Who’s going to bless me when they sting me?” Sease said.

But Sease has learned that the owner of the vacant house got the bees removed Friday.

“You can see, like, the honey and stuff, like, on the window and everything like that. You can smell it,” Sease said.

Some still linger, but Sease said he’s happy with the progress: “Whoever is going to have some really good honey.”

Experts will continue to watch the home to ensure the remaining bees do not attempt to reconstruct a colony.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mount Lemmon Highway reopens following fatal crash
TPD investigating shooting
Tucson Police investigating shooting involving Border Patrol Agent
UPDATE: Suspect identified in midtown homicide
Maricopa County deputy Juan M. Ruiz is on life support and his organs will be donated. Ruiz was...
UPDATE: Maricopa County deputy attacked by suspect to donate organs
UPDATE: Woman dies after getting hit by train in Tucson

Latest News

Miriam Shekhmoos, 41, was arrested on a charge of suspicion of aggravated assault for shooting...
Arrested Arizona woman accused of shooting suspected shoplifter
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-’Real Housewives’ star
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
FILE — In this Feb. 3. 2020, file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
Giuliani associates face trial in campaign finance scheme
Irvington waterline break
UPDATE: Portions of Irvington Road still closed following water line break on Friday