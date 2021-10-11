Advertise
Tucson Meet Yourself wraps up

Clinic helps attendees get vaccinated against COVID-19
On the last day of Tucson Meet Yourself, several people took the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: Tucson News Now)
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On the last day of the Tucson Meet Yourself, Bob Kovitz got his COVID-19 booster shot.

“It was convenient,” he said. “I thought as long as I was down here I would set a good example and get the shot.”

While it was easy, Kovitz was far from the only person to get the vaccine.

Workers at the booth told KOLD there was a steady stream of people all day looking for either their first shot, second or like Kovitz -- a booster shot.

“People are coming down either looking for us or stumbling upon the vaccine clinic and saying they’re wanting to take advantage of it as long as they are here,” Kovitz said.

Workers estimated that up to 100 people got a COVID-19 shot at the festival Sunday alone, it’s something volunteers like Kovitz are happy to be a part of.

And as the vaccine booth was booming so were lots of food vendors.

“Yesterday we were nonstop for six or seven hours,” said Luis Campos a vendor.

Campos and his mom Fatima own Inca’s in Tucson. After a tough year due to the pandemic, they’re thankful to be back.

“It seems like everything is picking up after being off for a year and its good to see everybody back,” Campos said. “All our customers from previous years are back they love seeing us and we love serving them.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

