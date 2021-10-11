Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

UPDATE: Arva Valley woman accused of shooting son dies

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Sandra Judson, 71, was found unresponsive in a...
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Sandra Judson, 71, was found unresponsive in a medical housing unit at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Avra Valley woman accused of shooting her son and barricading herself in a home last week has died.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Sandra Judson, 71, was found unresponsive in a medical housing unit at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex early Saturday, Oct. 9.

According to the PCSD, there were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances and Judson was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Judson was arrested last week on a charge of attempted second-degree murder after an hours-long standoff.

The PCSD said Judson’s son called 911 around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, and said he had been shot.

Deputies found the victim outside a home in the 17000 block of West Bacabi Road, which is near Silverbell and North Cocio.

The PCSD said an armed Judson then barricaded herself in the home and refused to come out.

Several hours later, authorities entered the home and took Judson into custody without incident. She was transported to a local hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

A source told KOLD that Judson had gone into diabetic shock.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mount Lemmon Highway reopens following fatal crash
TPD investigating shooting
Tucson Police investigating shooting involving Border Patrol Agent
UPDATE: Suspect identified in midtown homicide
Maricopa County deputy Juan M. Ruiz is on life support and his organs will be donated. Ruiz was...
UPDATE: Maricopa County deputy attacked by suspect to donate organs
UPDATE: Woman dies after getting hit by train in Tucson

Latest News

Miriam Shekhmoos, 41, was arrested on a charge of suspicion of aggravated assault for shooting...
Arrested Arizona woman accused of shooting suspected shoplifter
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
Irvington waterline break
UPDATE: Portions of Irvington Road still closed following water line break on Friday
Maricopa County deputy Juan M. Ruiz is on life support and his organs will be donated. Ruiz was...
UPDATE: Maricopa County deputy attacked by suspect to donate organs