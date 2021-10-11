UPDATE: Arva Valley woman accused of shooting son dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Avra Valley woman accused of shooting her son and barricading herself in a home last week has died.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Sandra Judson, 71, was found unresponsive in a medical housing unit at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex early Saturday, Oct. 9.

According to the PCSD, there were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances and Judson was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Judson was arrested last week on a charge of attempted second-degree murder after an hours-long standoff.

The PCSD said Judson’s son called 911 around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, and said he had been shot.

Deputies found the victim outside a home in the 17000 block of West Bacabi Road, which is near Silverbell and North Cocio.

The PCSD said an armed Judson then barricaded herself in the home and refused to come out.

Several hours later, authorities entered the home and took Judson into custody without incident. She was transported to a local hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

A source told KOLD that Judson had gone into diabetic shock.

