Zoo welcomes rare albino wallaby joey

Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.
Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.(Sunset Zoo)
CNN
Oct. 11, 2021
(CNN) – Things are hopping at the Sunset Zoo in Kansas as employees welcome the addition of a rare albino wallaby.

Workers named it Bruny, after an island off Tasmania that is home to about 200 of the melanin-challenged marsupials.

The wallaby only recently emerged from its mother’s pouch, months after being born.

Zoo officials still don’t know whether Bruny is a boy or a girl, so it’s a good thing they gave the joey a unisex name.

Bruny also has a non-albino brother named Arlo who came out of the pouch before Bruny.

The two additions bring the wallaby count at the Sunset Zoo to five.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

