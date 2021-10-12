Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona Football will face off Against Air Force in 2029

The University of Arizona will host Air Force during their 2029 season.
The University of Arizona will host Air Force during their 2029 season.(Source: KOLD News 13)
By Javier Lopez and KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats have announced they will play Air Force in 2029, the first time since 1974.

The school announced on Tuesday that it will host the Air Force during the 2029 season on Sept. 15, and will face the Falcons again on the road in 2031.

Arizona has faced Air Force nine times during its program history, with their last game in 1974 ending with a 27-24 victory for the Wildcats.

The Falcons currently hold a 6-3 victory edge over the Wildcats, starting from its series origin in 1959.

Additionally, Arizona has final non-conference games scheduled for the next eleven years.

  • 2022: at San Diego State, Mississippi State, North Dakota State
  • 2023: NAU, at Mississippi State, UTEP
  • 2024: New Mexico, NAU, at Kansas State
  • 2025: Hawaii, Weber State, Kansas State
  • 2026: NAU, at BYU
  • 2027: at Colorado State, BYU, NAU
  • 2028: Colorado State, at Nebraska
  • 2029: at Hawaii, Virginia Tech, Air Force
  • 2030: at Virginia Tech, Wyoming
  • 2031: NAU, at Air Force, Nebraska
  • 2032: at Alabama
  • 2033: Alabama, at Wyoming

For more information on the University of Arizona’s football schedule, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam Shekhmoos, 41, was arrested on a charge of suspicion of aggravated assault for shooting...
Arrested Arizona woman accused of shooting suspected shoplifter
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a woman was killed and her 2-year-old daughter was...
UPDATE: Woman killed, toddler injured in crash on Catalina Highway
Maricopa County deputy Juan M. Ruiz is on life support and his organs will be donated. Ruiz was...
UPDATE: Maricopa County deputy attacked by suspect to donate organs
Police are investigating the death of a man after he was involved in a confrontation with an...
TPD: Man killed following confrontation with off-duty Border Patrol agent
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Sandra Judson, 71, was found unresponsive in a...
UPDATE: Pima County woman arrested for attempted murder dies

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks up at the fans at TD Garden after they defeated...
Brooklyn Nets won’t play Kyrie Irving until he meets vaccine requirement
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks on his headset during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
University of Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud will miss the season due to injuries,...
Arizona quarterback McCloud to miss rest of season with injuries
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return