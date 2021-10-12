Arizona Football will face off Against Air Force in 2029
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats have announced they will play Air Force in 2029, the first time since 1974.
The school announced on Tuesday that it will host the Air Force during the 2029 season on Sept. 15, and will face the Falcons again on the road in 2031.
Arizona has faced Air Force nine times during its program history, with their last game in 1974 ending with a 27-24 victory for the Wildcats.
The Falcons currently hold a 6-3 victory edge over the Wildcats, starting from its series origin in 1959.
Additionally, Arizona has final non-conference games scheduled for the next eleven years.
- 2022: at San Diego State, Mississippi State, North Dakota State
- 2023: NAU, at Mississippi State, UTEP
- 2024: New Mexico, NAU, at Kansas State
- 2025: Hawaii, Weber State, Kansas State
- 2026: NAU, at BYU
- 2027: at Colorado State, BYU, NAU
- 2028: Colorado State, at Nebraska
- 2029: at Hawaii, Virginia Tech, Air Force
- 2030: at Virginia Tech, Wyoming
- 2031: NAU, at Air Force, Nebraska
- 2032: at Alabama
- 2033: Alabama, at Wyoming
