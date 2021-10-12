Arizona is picked fifth in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll.

Advertise
The release of the annual Pac-12 preseason coaches poll lands Arizona in the fifth spot.
By Javier Lopez and KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The preseason coaches poll has been released by Pac-12 with Arizona coming in fifth.

After finishing second in the conference and a momentous charge to the National Championship game, Arizona Women’s Basketball takes the fifth spot in the annual preseason coaches poll with a total of 83 points.

National champions Stanford respectively placed first with 121 points and 11 being first-place votes. Oregon, finishing second totaled 108 points along with the last first-place vote. Finishing third, fourth and fifth are UCLA with 101 points, Oregon State with 86 points and Arizona garnering 83 points.

Coming in sixth with 70 points is Washington State, following is Colorado (65), Arizona State (47), USC (45) with Utah and Washington State finishing 10th with 25 points each. Cal ends the poll with a total of 16 points.

Fans can keep up with the University of Arizona women’s basketball team here on Facebook.

